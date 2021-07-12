Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,103 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $440.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.06. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

