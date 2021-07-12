Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

