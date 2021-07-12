Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,134,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $113.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

