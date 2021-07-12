Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE opened at $247.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.86. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

