Nordea Investment Management AB Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Vipshop worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

