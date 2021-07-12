Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 30,822 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

