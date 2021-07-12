Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Campbell Soup worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.64 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.