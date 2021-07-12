Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 22,555 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

