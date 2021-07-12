Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 364,050 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364,050 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

