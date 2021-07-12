Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 668 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,509.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,561.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 281 shares of company stock worth $450,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

