Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 9,989 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

