Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

