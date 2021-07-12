Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 838,463 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Norfolk Southern worth $386,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $263.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

