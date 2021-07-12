Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

