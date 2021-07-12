Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 511.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

