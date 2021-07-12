Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

