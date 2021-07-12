Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

NYSE NWPX traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

