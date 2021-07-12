Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Buys 50,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00.
NYSE:NWFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 85 shares of the company traded hands.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
