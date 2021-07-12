Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Buys 50,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00.

NYSE:NWFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 85 shares of the company traded hands.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

