Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,236 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Novartis worth $391,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

