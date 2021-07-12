Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,127 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,127 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,536,003.00.

NYSE NVAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,538. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Get Novavax alerts:

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.