NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). NovoCure also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $5,449,190.

Shares of NYSE NVCR traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.53. 407,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,682. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

