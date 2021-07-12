Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.59

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 5435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

