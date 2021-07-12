Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

