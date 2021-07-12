Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $76.24.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.