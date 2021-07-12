NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.23

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. NuCypher has a market cap of $150.00 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00891088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,518,773 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

