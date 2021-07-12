Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CAO Sells $102,376.35 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $102,376.35.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52.

NTNX traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,425. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

