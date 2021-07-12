Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) vs. Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Critical Review

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutanix and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -64.69% N/A -31.86% Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 5 9 0 2.64 Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $198.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Paylocity.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 5.99 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -8.84 Paylocity $561.33 million 18.70 $64.46 million $1.24 155.35

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paylocity beats Nutanix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

