Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Holdings Raised by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 363.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Oak Street Health comprises about 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP owned 0.05% of Oak Street Health worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,450,075.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

