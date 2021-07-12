Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 10,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00.

NYSE:OCGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. 15,037,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,178,813. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

