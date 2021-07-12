Odyssey Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.00884707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

