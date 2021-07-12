Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.
Shares of NYSE:VRNS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 511,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,719. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $75.33.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.