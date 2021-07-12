Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRNS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 511,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,719. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

