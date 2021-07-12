Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,370.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $30,370.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,175.53 or 0.99957850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007409 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

