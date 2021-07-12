OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 12,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $6,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

