Omni 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00010720 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00407521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,237 coins and its circulating supply is 562,921 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

