ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

