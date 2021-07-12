OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NYSE:ONCS) CEO Brian A. Leuthner Sells 13,613 Shares

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NYSE:ONCS) CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,708 shares.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.