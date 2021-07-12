OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Director Sells $1,137,500.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Director Glenn Fusfield sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00.
Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile
