OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.