Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.66. 4,680 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.