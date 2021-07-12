OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Buys $724,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. 6,329,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,103. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

