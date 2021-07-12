OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Buys $724,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00.
Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. 6,329,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,103. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
OPKO Health Company Profile
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.