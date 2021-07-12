OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 145,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,033,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in OPKO Health by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,823 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.