Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Veeco Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.33 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.