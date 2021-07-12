Oppenheimer Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

SAR stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

