OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 13,435 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75.

OPRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

