OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore Sells 15,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $763,500.00.

NYSE:OPRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.67. 67,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,795. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

