Opus (OPT) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $234,884.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.