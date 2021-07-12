OracleChain (OCT) Market Cap Reaches $324,175.65

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $324,175.65 and $33,591.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

