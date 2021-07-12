OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $744.79 million, a P/E ratio of -147.84 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

