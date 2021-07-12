Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 280,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $39,200.00.

BPSR traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 940,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,717. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

