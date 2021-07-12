Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Major Shareholder Sells $40,600.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BPSR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 940,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,717. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

