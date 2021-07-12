Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Major Shareholder Sells $40,600.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BPSR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 940,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,717. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
