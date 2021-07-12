ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of ORIC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

